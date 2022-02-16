PHUKET TEST & GO

Recall Isaan Isan Concept at Khaoyai (SHA Extra Plus) - Nakhon Ratchasima Sandbox Hotel

Nakhon Ratchasima
8.3
通过
1659条评论进行评分
更新于 February 16, 2022
Recall Isaan Isan Concept at Khaoyai (SHA Extra Plus)Never miss a single attraction in Khao Yai when staying at Recall Isaan Isan Concept at Khaoyai (SHA Extra Plus). Getting around in Khao Yai is easy when staying at this hotel, strategically placed right in the heart of the city. If you're looking for the excitement of theme parks like Pete Maze, then you should start with a room at Recall Isaan Isan Concept at Khaoyai (SHA Extra Plus) just 9.5 km away.Have a hassle-free trip while enjoying the services and amenities offered by Recall Isaan Isan Concept at Khaoyai (SHA Extra Plus). Keep up with all your communications easily with the hotel's free Wi-Fi. Getting from and back to the airport can be easily arranged with the hotel's airport transfer services. Guests can enjoy free parking right at the hotel.Front desk services including luggage storage and safety deposit boxes can assist with your needs. Get cozy and warm in the lobby with the hotel's charming on-site fireplace. Packing light is possible at Recall Isaan Isan Concept at Khaoyai (SHA Extra Plus) thanks to the hotel's laundry service keeping your clothes clean. Feeling lazy? In-room conveniences like room service and daily housekeeping let you get the most out of your room time.For the comfort and health of all guests, smoking is not permitted anywhere within the hotel. Smoking is allowed only in the designated smoking areas provided by hotel.Enjoy the services offered at Recall Isaan Isan Concept at Khaoyai (SHA Extra Plus) from the convenience of your guestroom. For your comfort, rooms at the hotel are equipped with linen service, blackout curtains and air conditioning. Selected rooms at Recall Isaan Isan Concept at Khaoyai (SHA Extra Plus) include a balcony or terrace, as part of the room design. In-room entertainment amenities are available in some rooms and include television and cable TV.In selected rooms, you can find a refrigerator, bottled water, a coffee or tea maker, instant tea and mini bar at your disposal. It's good to know that a hair dryer, toiletries, bathrobes and towels are provided in guest bathrooms.Dining and things to doEvery day at Recall Isaan Isan Concept at Khaoyai (SHA Extra Plus) begins with a delicious in-house breakfast. A variety of convenient and tasty dining options are waiting for you at the hotel, for whenever you get hungry. A memorable night with your travel companions can be had without going far, at the hotel's bar.Recall Isaan Isan Concept at Khaoyai (SHA Extra Plus) offers unique recreational opportunities for all guests. End your days in total relaxation with a visit to the massage and spa. Spend some time relaxing at the hotel's pool. Check out the hotel's fitness facility to stay fit and firm on vacation.Around the propertyRecall Isaan Isan Concept at Khaoyai (SHA Extra Plus) is the perfect spot to explore Khao Yai's fascinating cultural sights and attractions. If you like golf, you'll want to make a trip out to play a round or two at Khao Yai Golf Club, a golf course located 5.2 km away. Acquire some cultural knowledge with a day at Khao Yai Art Museum located 7.6 km away, where you can see famous works by local artists.Reasons to stay hereFacilities at this hotel are rated higher than 82% of other accommodations in the city.Past guests love the cleanliness here, ranking it higher than 82% of the city's accommodation.Ranking higher than 93% of the city's accommodations options, this is a great choice for location.

地址/地图

54, 55 Thanon Thanaratch Moo17, Mu Si , Khao Yai National Park, Khao Yai, Thailand, 30130

