PHUKET TEST & GO

Rawai Princess Hotel (SHA Extra Plus) - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
7.4
通过
11条评论进行评分
更新于 February 8, 2022
Rawai Princess Hotel (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 0
Rawai Princess Hotel (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 1
Rawai Princess Hotel (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 2
Rawai Princess Hotel (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 3
Rawai Princess Hotel (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 4
Rawai Princess Hotel (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 5
+30 相片

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 预订要求 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

房间数

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Rawai Princess Hotel (SHA Extra Plus), the 4-star Model Styles Hotel, is a wonderful place to experience great vacations. The property boasts 90 rooms, all of which maintain luxury modern styles and come with bathtubs featuring a partitioned shower, and a balcony. Only 35 kilometers from the airport, it is convenient to make your trip to interesting locations like the Gypsy village, Shell Museum, Promthep Cape, and Nai Harn Beach. Rawai Princess Hotel (SHA Extra Plus) is the center point area of Rawai and Chalong. Your plan will be easier if you make your way to Promthep Cape and sleep the first night at Rawai Princess Hotel (SHA Extra Plus). The next day, plan to take a day trip to the coral islands or any other place of interest. This great location, along with all the amenities and facilities offered, makes this hotel the right choice for visitors to this area.

显示所有沙盒酒店
搜索所有 190 多家 SANDBOX 酒店
分数
0.0/5
未分级
基于 0 评论
评分
优秀的
0
非常好
0
平均数
0
较差的
0
糟糕的
0
如果您是Rawai Princess Hotel (SHA Extra Plus)的客人，那么如果您留下详细的评论，那么酒店以及我们的观众将非常感激。
留下评论 Rawai Princess Hotel (SHA Extra Plus)
查看所有评论

地址/地图

95/34 Moo 4, Viset Road, Rawai, Phuket, Thailand, 83130

合作伙伴酒店

芭东阿什莉中心酒店
7.8

1287 评论
฿-1
普吉岛班泰希尔顿逸林度假村
8.5

131 评论
฿-1
普吉岛四叶草芭东酒店
8.8

2576 评论
฿-1
普吉岛卡马拉海滩诺富特酒店
8.4

886 评论
฿-1
Hilton Garden Inn Phuket Bang Tao
7.6

1 评论
฿-1
SAii 普吉岛乐古浪
8.8

2617 评论
฿-1

热门过滤器

附近的Test & Go酒店

蓝海滩大度假村及水疗中心
9.2

1 评论
฿-1
蓝莲花度假村及餐厅
7.7

8 评论
฿-1
普吉岛维吉特度假村
8.5

868 评论
฿-1
普吉岛拉瓦达景观酒店
7.7

119 评论
฿-1
Baan Mee Phuket
8.6

29 评论
฿-1
卡萨贝拉普吉岛
8.7

68 评论
฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU