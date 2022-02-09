BANGKOK TEST & GO

Rambuttri Village Hotel - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
7.5
通过
14251条评论进行评分
更新于 February 9, 2022
Rambuttri Village Hotel - Image 0
Rambuttri Village Hotel - Image 1
Rambuttri Village Hotel - Image 2
Rambuttri Village Hotel - Image 3
Rambuttri Village Hotel - Image 4
Rambuttri Village Hotel - Image 5
+13 相片

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 预订要求 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

房间数

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Ideal for the budget traveler, this hotel is located within walking distance of the famed backpacker street of Khao San. Located in Ratanakosin, you are in the Old City and surrounded by many cultural monuments. These include the Grand Palace, Temple of the Emerald Buddha, and Temple of Dawn among other - many of which can be reached on foot. At night, walk over to Khao San for some inexpensive dinner, cocktails, and street side shopping. The rest of Bangkok, with upscale restaurants, bars, and malls, is just a short cab ride away. Close to the tourist haven of Khao San, yet far enough to guarantee a pleasant night's sleep, Rambuttri Village Hotel is an affordable place to make base in Bangkok.

地址/地图

95 Soi Ram Buttri, Chakkra Phong Road, Phra Nakorn, Khaosan, Bangkok, Thailand, 10200

