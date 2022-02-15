拉贾普鲁克苏梅岛度假村 - Samui Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 预订要求 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.
All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.
Rajapruek Samui Resort 度假村位于泰国湾沿岸和苏梅岛著名的私人海滩之一 Lipa Noi 宁静的海滨，是真正放松的度假胜地。美丽的日落与友好的款待相结合，为风景增添了光彩，确保您在度假村的住宿宁静而令人敬畏。用餐方面，客人可以光顾海风餐厅，这是一家供应早餐、午餐和晚餐的露天餐厅。菜肴范围从正宗的泰国美食到国际美食。休闲方面，Rajapruek Samui Resort 提供一个自由形态的游泳池和岛上最好的日落景色之一。 Rajapruek Samui Resort 度假村还配备了独木舟、Kit Cat 双体帆船和快艇租赁服务。度假海滩当然是孩子们的理想选择，这里的浅水区提供了一个有趣的游泳场所。拉贾普鲁克苏梅岛度假村是享受无与伦比的放松的完美场所。