Radisson Blu Plaza Bangkok - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

Radisson Blu Plaza BangkokWhatever your reason for visiting Bangkok, Radisson Blu Plaza Bangkok is the perfect venue for an exhilarating and exciting break away. With its ideal location just 520 m from Terminal 21, Radisson Blu Plaza Bangkok gives you easy and fast options for shopping, food, or basic needs without too much travel time.Travelers are guaranteed to have a hassle-free stay with all the amenities and services provided by Radisson Blu Plaza Bangkok. Stay connected throughout your stay with free internet access provided. To help pre-arrange your arrival and departure, airport transfer services can be booked before you even check in. Your explorations of Bangkok can be assisted with the car hire services available here.Parking is provided free of charge for guests. You'll have no problem planning out your days and transportation needs with front desk services including concierge service, luggage storage and safety deposit boxes. The hotel's ticket service and tours can even help you book tickets and reservations for entertainment and explorations. Wear your favorite outfits again and again thanks to the dry cleaning service and laundry service offered at Radisson Blu Plaza Bangkok.In-room conveniences such as 24-hour room service and daily housekeeping will make staying in a great choice. Smoking may only take place in restricted designated areas.Rooms at Radisson Blu Plaza Bangkok are designed with the guest in mind. To enhance your stay, rooms at the hotel come with blackout curtains and air conditioning. The hotel's in-room entertainment is second to none, with the television and cable TV provided to all guests. You may be assured to know that a refrigerator, bottled water, a coffee or tea maker, instant coffee, instant tea and mini bar are available in rooms.You can always stay fresh and clean with a hair dryer, toiletries, bathrobes and towels provided in the bathroom. The executive lounge is an extra bonus for guests, providing an exceptionally comfortable and well-appointed atmosphere for lounging.Dining and things to doWake up with no worries at Radisson Blu Plaza Bangkok, where breakfast can be provided in house. What's better than a good cup of coffee? Start every vacation day at the hotel with an energizing cup of quality coffee. Throughout your stay, choose from a variety of delicious dining options at the hotel. Regardless of any dietary restrictions you may have, you'll eat well at Radisson Blu Plaza Bangkok which has a selection of halal options.Once there, be sure to check out bar for some in-house nighttime fun.Whether you're looking for an adventure or are just looking for a way to unwind after a hard day, Radisson Blu Plaza Bangkok has a range of activities that will meet your needs. Warm up at the end of the day with a visit to the massage, hot tub, steam room, spa and sauna. The many offerings at Radisson Blu Plaza Bangkok ensures you'll have plenty to do during your stay. No vacation is complete without a refreshing jump into the pool. The poolside bar at Radisson Blu Plaza Bangkok gives you a great reason to spend more time in your swimsuit.With the hotel's fitness facility, you can either get in your daily workout, or just sweat out your jet lag.Around the propertyVenture outside the hotel and explore Bangkok. Looking for entertainment? Start your vacation night with some local flavor at Soi Cowboy just 310 m away.