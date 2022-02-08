Rachamankha Hotel a Member of Relais & Châteaux - Chiang Mai Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

Rachamankha Hotel a Member of Relais & Châteaux (SHA Plus+)See all the incredible sights of Chiang Mai when you stay at Rachamankha Hotel a Member of Relais & Châteaux (SHA Plus+). This hotel is strategically placed in the heart of the city, surrounded by the popular landmarks. Sampling the authentic culture of Chiang Mai is easy with a stay at Rachamankha Hotel a Member of Relais & Châteaux (SHA Plus+), just 820 m from Three Kings Monument.The range of services provided by Rachamankha Hotel a Member of Relais & Châteaux (SHA Plus+) ensures all travelers get the most out of their stay. Post your pictures and answer your emails whenever you want, with the hotel's free Wi-Fi internet access. Pre-plan your rides to and from the airport with the hotel's easy to book transportation services. The hotel provides taxi, car hire and shuttle services to help you get to where you want to go in Chiang Mai.Parking is available and free, provided by the hotel for guests with their own transportation. While lodging at this wonderful hotel, the helpful staff at the front desk can assist you with multiple services that include concierge service, express check-in or check-out, luggage storage and safety deposit boxes. If you want seats to city's best entertainment, you can get help through the hotel's ticket service and tours. The hotel even offers a fireplace for a warm atmosphere on chilly nights.The hotel's on-site dry cleaning service and laundry service help you keep your favorite travel outfits clean so you can pack less. In-room conveniences include room service and daily housekeeping, so you can relax and enjoy your stay. The hotel is entirely non-smoking, ensuring a clean air environment.Guestrooms at Rachamankha Hotel a Member of Relais & Châteaux (SHA Plus+) are fitted with all the amenities travelers need. The hotel provides air conditioning for the benefit of all guests. Some rooms at Rachamankha Hotel a Member of Relais & Châteaux (SHA Plus+) include special design features like a balcony or terrace. Selected rooms have television, in-room video streaming and cable TV to keep guests entertained.The hotel also provides guests with a refrigerator, bottled water, a coffee or tea maker and mini bar. Rachamankha Hotel a Member of Relais & Châteaux (SHA Plus+) also provides a hair dryer, toiletries and bathrobes in its bathroom.Dining and things to doWake up bright and energetic in the mornings with a cup of good coffee offered at the cafe right at the hotel. Never let hunger affect your travel plans! Restaurants on-site provide convenient and tasty dining options. Have fun at night with your travel companions right at the hotel's bar.Rachamankha Hotel a Member of Relais & Châteaux (SHA Plus+) lets you make the most of your time! Once there, you can enjoy countless recreational facilities offered to all guests. Pamper and indulge yourself with a visit to the massage, spa and sauna. The hotel's on-site pool invites you every day for a cooling dip or a few refreshing laps. The hotel's the poolside bar allows you to have the most casual of cocktail times with a mellow drink.Have some relaxing fun with family and friends at the library. Souvenir shopping for yourself or those back home takes no time at all at the shops and souvenir shops.Around the propertyTake some time to explore Chiang Mai. Learn about the city's art history with a day at Lanna Folklife Museum located 820 m away, where you can see collections by famous artists. If you're a fan, you'll want to relive the greatest sporting moments of the local team at Thapae Stadium located 1.2 km away.Reasons to stay hereThis hotel's food and dining score higher than 98% of accommodations in the city.This hotel stands above the rest with a cleanliness score that beats 95% of accommodations in the city.Room comfort is said to be outstanding here, scoring higher than 97% of accommodations in the city.