Purimas Beach Hotel & Spa (SHA Extra Plus) - Rayong Sandbox Hotel

Rayong
7.7
通过
575条评论进行评分
更新于 February 15, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

房间数

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Purimas Beach Hotel & Spa (SHA Extra Plus) on the east coast of Rayong offers its guests a secluded private beach at their doorstep. The location of the hotel ensures guests have complete privacy and can enjoy total relaxation away from the busier beaches of Rayong. Ideal for romantic getaways and family vacations, Purimas Beach Hotel & Spa (SHA Extra Plus) is set on a sprawling complex, complete with a host of in-house facilities suitable for all age groups that will leave little need to venture out of the compound at all. The large free-form outdoor pool is perfect for lounging around over a cocktail or favorite book. For the gym fanatics, the state-of-the-art fitness center offers modern equipment, as well as sauna and steam rooms. For the younger guests, the games room will surely prove popular. The five golf courses within short driving distance from the hotel will leave keen golfers spoilt for choice. Making a booking at Purimas Beach Hotel & Spa (SHA Extra Plus) is easy with our secure online form. Just enter your dates and click.

地址/地图

34 Payoon-Namrin Rd., Banchang, Ban Chang, Rayong Beach, Rayong, Thailand, 21130

