PHANG-NGA TEST & GO

purana resort koh yao noi ( Garden Villa V3 ) - Phang-nga Sandbox Hotel

Phang-nga
8.8
通过
1条评论进行评分
更新于 February 9, 2022
purana resort koh yao noi ( Garden Villa V3 ) - Image 0
purana resort koh yao noi ( Garden Villa V3 ) - Image 1
purana resort koh yao noi ( Garden Villa V3 ) - Image 2
purana resort koh yao noi ( Garden Villa V3 ) - Image 3
purana resort koh yao noi ( Garden Villa V3 ) - Image 4
purana resort koh yao noi ( Garden Villa V3 ) - Image 5
+3 相片

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 预订要求 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

房间数

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

VIEWPOINT HILLS VILLA 180° Panoramic Andaman Sea View locate in Koh Yao Noi, Phang Nga, Thailand "Warmest hospitality for family"@Purana resort, you can feel at HOMEThis is your second home. Warm and friendly service, you come back home again.Pura Resort is nestled amidst lush tropical gardens and exquisitely decorated with contemporary tropical style. Overlooking the Andaman Sea. Phang Nga and sunset. We intend to offer you a comfortable, safe and comfortable stay for you and your family. We are your second home.It is one of the most precious area with the peaceful and serene surrounding which suitable for perfect residence. A truly exclusive lifestyle for people who love modern living in peaceful and relaxing atmosphere in Phuket.

显示所有沙盒酒店
搜索所有 190 多家 SANDBOX 酒店
分数
0.0/5
未分级
基于 0 评论
评分
优秀的
0
非常好
0
平均数
0
较差的
0
糟糕的
0
如果您是purana resort koh yao noi ( Garden Villa V3 )的客人，那么如果您留下详细的评论，那么酒店以及我们的观众将非常感激。
留下评论 purana resort koh yao noi ( Garden Villa V3 )
查看所有评论

地址/地图

Purana Resort Koh Yao Noi, 9/9, Koh Yao Noi, Phuket, Thailand, 82160

热门过滤器

附近的Test & Go酒店

古都角酒店
9.1

467 评论
฿-1
Koh Yao Yai Village
8.6

850 评论
฿-1
Santhiya Koh Yao Yai Resort and Spa
8.9

3391 评论
฿-1
Santhiya Phuket Natai Resort & Spa
9.3

36 评论
฿-1
卡利马度假村和别墅考拉克
9

577 评论
฿-1
考拉梅林度假村
8.3

105 评论
฿-1
Khaolak Wanaburee Resort
8.5

114 评论
฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU