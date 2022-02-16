PHUKET TEST & GO

Pura Nakhon Hotel - Nakhon Si Thammarat Sandbox Hotel

Nakhon Si Thammarat
8.7
通过
207条评论进行评分
更新于 February 16, 2022
+15 相片

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 预订要求 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

房间数

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Built in 2016, PURANAKHON HOTEL is a distinct addition to Nakhon Si Thammarat and a smart choice for travelers. From here, guests can make the most of all that the lively city has to offer. With its convenient location, the property offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Offering guests superior services and a broad range of amenities, PURANAKHON HOTEL is committed to ensuring that your stay is as comfortable as possible. Facilities like free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, convenience store, daily housekeeping, grocery deliveries are readily available for the convenience of each guest. The property's accommodations have been carefully appointed to the highest degree of comfort and convenience. In some of the rooms, guests can find flat screen television, cleaning products, complimentary instant coffee, free welcome drink, linens. Recreational facilities available at the property include massage, garden. Discover an engaging blend of professional service and a wide array of features at PURANAKHON HOTEL.

地址/地图

342, Mueng Nakhon Si Thammarat District, Nakhon Si Thammarat, 80000, Thailand, Nakhon Si Thammarat City Center, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Thailand, 80000

