PHUKET TEST & GO

公主海景度假村及水疗中心 - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
7.4
通过
243条评论进行评分
更新于 March 22, 2022
Princess Seaview Resort & Spa - Image 0
Princess Seaview Resort & Spa - Image 1
Princess Seaview Resort & Spa - Image 2
Princess Seaview Resort & Spa - Image 3
Princess Seaview Resort & Spa - Image 4
Princess Seaview Resort & Spa - Image 5
+22 相片

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Princess Seaview Resort & Spa is no longer operating as an SANDBOX.

We have over 180+ ASQ/ALQ hotels which regulary update their information on our platform.

View other great ASQ's by clicking HERE.

公主海景度假村及水疗中心位于迷人的卡伦地区，在普吉岛的餐厅、家庭娱乐和海滩中心享有制高点。这家四星级酒店距机场仅 48 公里，可轻松抵达。对于观光选择和当地景点，酒店靠近卡伦海滩、Wat Suwankeereeket 和公主母亲纪念体育场，无需远观。公主海景度假村及水疗中心为酒店客人提供卓越的服务和广泛的设施，致力于确保您的住宿尽可能舒适。酒店的客人可以享受所有客房内的免费无线网络连接、24 小时保安、便利店、每日客房清洁、壁炉等现场设施。客人可以从 152 间客房中进行选择，所有客房都散发着完全和平与和谐的氛围。酒店提供一流的设施，包括热水浴池、健身中心、桑拿浴室、室外游泳池、室内游泳池，让您在城市充满活力的一天后放松身心。公主海景度假村及水疗中心是前往普吉岛的旅客的明智选择，每次都能提供轻松无忧的住宿体验。

SHOW ALL HOTELS
搜索所有 190 多家 SANDBOX 酒店
分数
0.0/5
未分级
基于 0 评论
评分
优秀的
0
非常好
0
平均数
0
较差的
0
糟糕的
0
如果您是公主海景度假村及水疗中心的客人，那么如果您留下详细的评论，那么酒店以及我们的观众将非常感激。
留下评论 公主海景度假村及水疗中心
查看所有评论

地址/地图

382 Patak Road, Karon, Phuket, Thailand, 83100

合作伙伴酒店

芭东阿什莉中心酒店
7.8

1287 评论
฿-1
普吉岛班泰希尔顿逸林度假村
8.5

131 评论
฿-1
普吉岛四叶草芭东酒店
8.8

2576 评论
฿-1
普吉岛卡马拉海滩诺富特酒店
8.4

886 评论
฿-1
Hilton Garden Inn Phuket Bang Tao
7.6

1 评论
฿-1
SAii 普吉岛乐古浪
8.8

2617 评论
฿-1

热门过滤器

附近的Test & Go酒店

老普吉岛卡伦海滩度假村
8.2

1024 评论
฿-1
卡伦公主酒店
7.8

507 评论
฿-1
卡塔宁静别墅
8.6

164 评论
฿-1
普吉岛景酒店
7.9

922 评论
฿-1
安达曼海景酒店
8.4

677 评论
฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU