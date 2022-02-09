PHUKET TEST & GO

卡马拉公主海滨酒店。 - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
8.3
通过
71条评论进行评分
更新于 February 9, 2022
+45 相片

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 预订要求 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

房间数

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

卡马拉公主海滨酒店坐落在卡马拉市中心。是探索普吉岛的理想地点。这家 5 星级酒店距离机场仅 40 公里，可轻松抵达。凭借其便利的位置，该物业可轻松前往该市的必游景点。卡马拉公主海滨酒店。提供无可挑剔的服务和所有必要的便利设施，让疲惫的旅行者充满活力。这家酒店提供许多现场设施，即使是最挑剔的客人也能满意。酒店拥有 176 间布置精美的客房，其中许多客房包括壁橱、免费茶水、毛巾、衣架、体重秤。物业提供健身中心、桑拿、室外游泳池、按摩、儿童乐园等精彩康乐设施，让您的入住体验真正难忘。无论您的访问目的是什么，卡马拉公主海滨酒店。是您在普吉岛逗留的绝佳选择。

如果您是卡马拉公主海滨酒店。的客人，那么如果您留下详细的评论，那么酒店以及我们的观众将非常感激。
留下评论 卡马拉公主海滨酒店。
查看所有评论

地址/地图

74/8 Moo 3, Nar Had Road, Kamala Beach, Kathu, Kamala, Phuket, Thailand, 83150

