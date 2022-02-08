PP查理海滩度假村 - Krabi Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 预订要求 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

房间数 All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

PP查理海滩度假村在皮皮岛的海滩、观光和夜生活区提供优质住宿，是商务和休闲旅客的热门选择。这家三星级酒店距机场仅 45 公里，可轻松抵达。皮皮岛明信片店、Loh Dalam 湾和通塞码头也近在咫尺。在这家皮皮岛酒店享受丰富的无与伦比的服务和设施。酒店提供各种一流的设施，如票务服务、行李寄存、公共区域的 Wi-Fi、家庭房、烧烤设施。 PP Charlie Beach Resort 的氛围体现在每间客房中。液晶电视/等离子电视、空调、叫醒服务、书桌、迷你酒吧只是整个酒店的部分设施。酒店提供各种一流的娱乐设施，包括独木舟、水上运动设备租赁、浮潜、热水浴池、室外游泳池。 PP Charlie Beach Resort 是皮皮岛游客的明智选择，每次都能提供轻松无忧的住宿体验。

显示所有沙盒酒店 搜索所有 190 多家 SANDBOX 酒店

分数 0.0 /5 未分级 基于 0 评论 评分 0 优秀的 0 非常好 0 平均数 0 较差的 0 糟糕的 PP查理海滩度假村的客人，那么如果您留下详细的评论，那么酒店以及我们的观众将非常感激。 留下评论 PP查理海滩度假村 查看所有评论 如果您是的客人，那么如果您留下详细的评论，那么酒店以及我们的观众将非常感激。