PHUKET TEST & GO

Ploy Inn Hotel Nong Khai - Nong Khai Sandbox Hotel

Nong Khai
更新于 February 16, 2022

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 预订要求 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Located in Nong Khai, a 4-minute walk from Tha Sadet Market, Ploy Inn Hotel Nong Khai has accommodations with a restaurant, free private parking, free bikes and a shared lounge. This 3-star hotel features free WiFi and a garden.

Complete with a private bathroom equipped with free toiletries, the rooms at the hotel have a flat-screen TV and air conditioning, and certain rooms have a seating area. At Ploy Inn Hotel Nong Khai rooms include a closet and a shared bathroom.

Guests at the accommodation can enjoy a buffet breakfast.

Thai-Laos Friendship Bridge is 5 miles from Ploy Inn Hotel Nong Khai, while Nong Thin Public Park is 2.8 miles from the property. The nearest airport is Udon Thani Airport, 37 miles from the hotel.

显示所有沙盒酒店
搜索所有 190 多家 SANDBOX 酒店
分数
0.0/5
未分级
基于 0 评论
评分
优秀的
0
非常好
0
平均数
0
较差的
0
糟糕的
0
如果您是Ploy Inn Hotel Nong Khai的客人，那么如果您留下详细的评论，那么酒店以及我们的观众将非常感激。
留下评论 Ploy Inn Hotel Nong Khai
查看所有评论

地址/地图

555 หมู่ 5 ถ.มีชัย ต.ในเมือง อ.เมือง, Nongkhai City Center, Nongkhai, Thailand, 43000

热门过滤器

 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU