KRABI TEST & GO

Pinky Bungalows Resort - Krabi Sandbox Hotel

Krabi
8.7
通过
1037条评论进行评分
更新于 February 9, 2022
Well-placed in the romance, beaches, restaurants area of Koh Lanta city, Pinky Bungalows provides a most conducive spot for you to take a break from your busy days. Set 0.1 km from the excitement of the city, this 3-star hotel commands an excellent location and provides access to the city's biggest attractions. Also within easy reach are Khlong Khong Beach, Lanta Animal Welfare, Relax Bay Beach. Offering hotel guests superior services and a broad range of amenities, Pinky Bungalows is committed to ensuring that your stay is as comfortable as possible. Guests of the hotel can enjoy on-site features like 24-hour room service, free Wi-Fi in all rooms, daily housekeeping, laundromat, postal service. Pinky Bungalows is home to 36 bedrooms. All are tastefully furnished and many even provide such comforts as television LCD/plasma screen, mirror, towels, internet access – wireless, private pool. The hotel offers many unique recreational opportunities such as outdoor pool, diving, fishing, massage, solarium. Pinky Bungalows is an ideal place of stay for travelers seeking charm, comfort and convenience in Koh Lanta.

地址/地图

739 Moo 2 Saladan Koh Lanta, Baan Klong Khong, Koh Lanta, Thailand, 81150

