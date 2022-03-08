CHIANG MAI TEST & GO

Ping Pool Villa 2 - Chiang Mai Sandbox Hotel

Chiang Mai
更新于 March 8, 2022
Ping Pool Villa 2 - Image 0
Ping Pool Villa 2 - Image 1
Ping Pool Villa 2 - Image 2
Ping Pool Villa 2 - Image 3
Ping Pool Villa 2 - Image 4
Ping Pool Villa 2 - Image 5
+10 相片

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

房间数

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Private Villa with private infinity edge swimming pool and gardenThe villa features fantastic un-interrupted sunset views over the Mae Ping river and towards the Suthep mountain range.The style of the villa can be described as contemporary Thai tropical with a inimalist loft touch, simple and uncluttered. The Villa features high ceilings and a lot of ceiling high glass sliding doors to enjoy the exceptional views. The Villa is purpose built as a perfect vacation retreat for family groups or groups of friends of 6-10 persons.We provide free bicycles which can be used for small shopping or tours in the area as for example a 20 minutes ride to the Huay Tueng Tao lake (also called "Chiang Mai beach") or some cycling along the river.The luxurious holiday Villa has 3 AC master bedrooms with spacious individual bathrooms and 1 additional air-condition mansard sleeping room (need to share the bathroom with one of the master BRs (separate entrance to the bathroom).One bathroom has a Jacuzzi tub and another one a double rain shower (honeymoon shower). All three bathrooms have large rain shower areas.The villa features a large living room with a large flat screen smart TV and wireless internet. There is your own functional kitchen completely equipped with oven, stove, fridge, microwave, espresso machine...

分数
0.0/5
未分级
基于 0 评论
评分
优秀的
0
非常好
0
平均数
0
较差的
0
糟糕的
0
如果您是Ping Pool Villa 2的客人，那么如果您留下详细的评论，那么酒店以及我们的观众将非常感激。
留下评论 Ping Pool Villa 2
查看所有评论

地址/地图

Soi Nong Khiao 3, 253, Mae Rim, Chiang Mai, Thailand, 50180

