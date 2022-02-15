PHUKET TEST & GO

Pimpimarn Beach Hotel - Rayong Sandbox Hotel

Rayong
7
通过
528条评论进行评分
更新于 February 15, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 预订要求 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

房间数

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Conveniently located in Rayong, Pimpimarn Beach Hotel is a great base from which to explore this vibrant city. From here, guests can enjoy easy access to all that the lively city has to offer. No less exceptional is the hotel's easy access to the city's myriad attractions and landmarks, such as Laem Mae Phim Beach, Ko Man, Ao Khai. Pimpimarn Beach Hotel offers impeccable service and all the essential amenities to invigorate travelers. Top features of the hotel include free Wi-Fi in all rooms, daily housekeeping, 24-hour front desk, Wi-Fi in public areas, family room. Hotel accommodations have been carefully appointed to the highest degree of comfort and convenience. In some of the rooms, guests can find towels, internet access – wireless, internet access – wireless (complimentary), non smoking rooms, air conditioning. Besides, the hotel's host of recreational offerings ensures you have plenty to do during your stay. Discover an engaging blend of professional service and a wide array of features at Pimpimarn Beach Hotel.

查看所有评论

地址/地图

236 Moo 3, T. Klu, A. Kleang, Klaeng, Rayong, Thailand, 21120

