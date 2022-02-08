KRABI TEST & GO

Phutara Lanta Resort - Krabi Sandbox Hotel

Krabi
7.5
通过
186条评论进行评分
更新于 February 8, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 预订要求 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

房间数

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Off the coast of Krabi, Phutara Lanta Resort (SHA Plus+) is nestled in tropical gardens, yet only 150 meters from Khlong Khong Beach or a five minutes’ drive from Long Beach. Renovated and upgraded in February 2014, this resort is modern, spacious, and designed to a luxury standard. This luxury resort offers cozy accommodations for family and friends seeking a relaxing vacation in Koh Lanta. Phutara Lanta Resort (SHA Plus+) provides a range of facilities and services to ensure a comfortable stay, and the staff can also arrange day tours, diving trips, motorbike rental services, massage treatments, and laundry and dry cleaning services. The accommodations at Phutara Lanta Resort (SHA Plus+) are modern and spacious, and all villas are designed and decorated to a high standard and come with a spacious private veranda overlooking lantern-lit garden pathways with luscious green tropical gardens, offering a tranquil and peaceful feeling. With breathtaking sunsets, hypnotizing fire shows, and chilled live music, there is no wonder why the calm and laidback vibes of Khlong Khong Beach are the first choice for visitors every year.

查看所有评论

地址/地图

Phutara Lanta Resort 789 M.9 , Baan Klong Khong, Koh Lanta, Thailand, 81150

