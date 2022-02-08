CHIANG MAI TEST & GO

Phusanfah Resort - Chiang Mai Sandbox Hotel

Chiang Mai
8.4
通过
179条评论进行评分
更新于 February 8, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 预订要求 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

房间数

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Well-positioned in Mae Taeng, Phusanfah Resort is the ideal point of departure for your excursions in Chiang Mai. The hotel lies 45.1 km from the city center and provides accessibility to important town facilities. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. The facilities and services provided by Phusanfah Resort ensure a pleasant stay for guests. For the comfort and convenience of guests, the hotel offers free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, daily housekeeping, luggage storage, Wi-Fi in public areas. Experience high quality room facilities during your stay here. Some rooms include television LCD/plasma screen, complimentary tea, free welcome drink, mirror, private entrance, provided to help guests recharge after a long day. Throughout the day you can enjoy the relaxing atmosphere of the hot tub, outdoor pool, garden, karaoke. Phusanfah Resort is a smart choice for travelers to Chiang Mai, offering a relaxed and hassle-free stay every time.

地址/地图

222 Bannpong 2, Moo. 7 T.Inthakin, A.Mae Taeng, Mae Taeng, Chiang Mai, Thailand, 50150

