Phurinda Residence - Saraburi Sandbox Hotel

Saraburi
8.3
Phurinda Residence, located in the Nong Khae area, is a popular choice for travelers. From here, guests can make the most of all that the lively city has to offer. With its convenient location, the property offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Every effort is made to make guests feel comfortable. To do so, the property provides the best in services and amenities. The property offers access to a vast array of services, including free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, laundromat, wheelchair accessible, Wi-Fi in public areas. The ambiance of Phurinda Residence is reflected in every guestroom. complimentary tea, closet, towels, slippers, complimentary instant coffee are just some of the facilities that can be found throughout the property. The property offers an excellent variety of recreational facilities, including fitness center. Phurinda Residence is a smart choice for travelers to Saraburi, offering a relaxed and hassle-free stay every time.

Phahonyothinsaikao, Nong Khae, Saraburi, Thailand, 18140

