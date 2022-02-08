PHUKET TEST & GO

Phuket Town Inn Hotel Phuket (SHA Extra Plus) - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
7.1
通过
17条评论进行评分
更新于 February 8, 2022
Phuket Town Inn Hotel Phuket (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 0
Phuket Town Inn Hotel Phuket (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 1
Phuket Town Inn Hotel Phuket (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 2
Phuket Town Inn Hotel Phuket (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 3
Phuket Town Inn Hotel Phuket (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 4
Phuket Town Inn Hotel Phuket (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 5
+23 相片

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 预订要求 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

房间数

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Situated in Phuket Town, Phuket Town Inn Hotel Phuket is the perfect place to experience Phuket and its surroundings. From here, guests can enjoy easy access to all that the lively city has to offer. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Phuket Town Inn Hotel Phuket offers impeccable service and all the essential amenities to invigorate travelers. This hotel offers numerous on-site facilities to satisfy even the most discerning guest. Step into one of 140 inviting rooms and escape the stresses of the day with a wide range of amenities such as mirror, towels, internet access – wireless (complimentary), non smoking rooms, air conditioning which can be found in some rooms. Besides, the hotel's host of recreational offerings ensures you have plenty to do during your stay. Phuket Town Inn Hotel Phuket is an ideal place of stay for travelers seeking charm, comfort and convenience in Phuket.

地址/地图

9/1 Thepkrasattri Road, Amphur Muang, Phuket (Phuket Old Town area), Phuket Town, Phuket, Thailand, 83000

