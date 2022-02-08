普吉岛海洋旅馆 - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 预订要求 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

房间数 All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

坐落在查龙的中心地带，普吉岛海洋波什特尔酒店是探索普吉岛的理想出发点。仅从市中心，酒店的战略位置确保客人可以快速轻松地到达当地的许多景点。凭借其便利的位置，该物业可轻松前往该市的必游景点。普吉岛海洋 Poshtel 为客人提供优质的服务和广泛的设施，致力于确保您的住宿尽可能舒适。酒店在所有客房提供免费 Wi-Fi、每日客房清洁服务、礼品/纪念品商店、快速入住/退房、行李寄存以确保最大的舒适度。客人可以从 22 间客房中进行选择，所有客房都散发着完全和平与和谐的氛围。酒店的众多娱乐项目确保您在入住期间有许多活动可做。在普吉岛海洋波什特尔探索专业服务和各种功能的结合。

