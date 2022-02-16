PHUKET TEST & GO

Phufa Waree Chiangrai Resort (SHA Extra Plus) - Chiang Rai Sandbox Hotel

Chiang Rai
8.2
通过
1229条评论进行评分
更新于 February 16, 2022
Phufa Waree Chiangrai Resort (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 0
Phufa Waree Chiangrai Resort (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 1
Phufa Waree Chiangrai Resort (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 2
Phufa Waree Chiangrai Resort (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 3
Phufa Waree Chiangrai Resort (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 4
Phufa Waree Chiangrai Resort (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 5
+50 相片

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 预订要求 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

房间数

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

When visiting Chiang Rai, you'll feel right at home at Phufa Waree Chiangrai Resort, which offers quality accommodation and great service. Situated only 15Km from the city center, guests are well located to enjoy the town's attractions and activities. For sightseeing options and local attractions, one need not look far as the hotel enjoys close proximity to Fah Thai Market, Baan Dum, Union Hilltribe Villages. Take advantage of a wealth of unrivaled services and amenities at this Chiang Rai hotel. Free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, daily housekeeping, 24-hour front desk, facilities for disabled guests are just a few of the facilities that set Phufa Waree Chiangrai Resort apart from other hotels in the city. In addition, all guestrooms feature a variety of comforts. Many rooms even provide television LCD/plasma screen, internet access – wireless, internet access – wireless (complimentary), non smoking rooms, air conditioning to please the most discerning guest. Throughout the day you can enjoy the relaxing atmosphere of the outdoor pool, pool (kids), garden, karaoke. Phufa Waree Chiangrai Resort is your one-stop destination for quality hotel accommodations in Chiang Rai.

显示所有沙盒酒店
搜索所有 190 多家 SANDBOX 酒店
分数
0.0/5
未分级
基于 0 评论
评分
优秀的
0
非常好
0
平均数
0
较差的
0
糟糕的
0
如果您是Phufa Waree Chiangrai Resort (SHA Extra Plus)的客人，那么如果您留下详细的评论，那么酒店以及我们的观众将非常感激。
留下评论 Phufa Waree Chiangrai Resort (SHA Extra Plus)
查看所有评论

地址/地图

888 Moo 1, Phaholyothin Road, Tumbon Ta-Sud, Amphur Muang, Nang Lae, Chiang Rai, Thailand, 57100

热门过滤器

附近的Test & Go酒店

Hi Chiangrai Hotel
8.5

2360 评论
฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU