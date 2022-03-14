KRABI TEST & GO

皮皮岛小屋酒店 - Krabi Sandbox Hotel

Krabi
7.3
通过
4815条评论进行评分
更新于 March 14, 2022
Phi Phi Island Cabana Hotel - Image 0
Phi Phi Island Cabana Hotel - Image 1
Phi Phi Island Cabana Hotel - Image 2
Phi Phi Island Cabana Hotel - Image 3
Phi Phi Island Cabana Hotel - Image 4
Phi Phi Island Cabana Hotel - Image 5
+32 相片

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

房间数

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

这家豪华酒店是皮皮岛上的第一家此类酒店，横跨数英亩的未受污染的土地，面向两个迷人的海滩。低层的皮皮岛小屋酒店以开创性的豪华“绿色”住宿之一而自豪，有助于保护岛上未受破坏的美丽。布置典雅的客房和套房面向精致的通赛湾和罗达鲁姆湾，俯瞰与安达曼海无缝融合的迷人无边泳池。酒店的屋顶餐厅提供当天最新鲜的海鲜，完全按照您的喜好烹制，以及其他诱人的泰式和西式菜肴。在寻找消磨时间的方式时，有几个休闲设施可供享受，例如咖啡厅和池畔酒吧。皮皮岛小屋酒店是所有旅客的理想下榻之所，确保您拥有一次愉快而难忘的旅行。

SHOW ALL HOTELS
搜索所有 190 多家 SANDBOX 酒店
分数
0.0/5
未分级
基于 0 评论
评分
优秀的
0
非常好
0
平均数
0
较差的
0
糟糕的
0
如果您是皮皮岛小屋酒店的客人，那么如果您留下详细的评论，那么酒店以及我们的观众将非常感激。
留下评论 皮皮岛小屋酒店
查看所有评论

地址/地图

58 Moo7 Tambol Ao-nang Amphur Muang, Ton Sai Bay, Koh Phi Phi, Thailand, 81210

合作伙伴酒店

SAii皮皮岛村
8.7

3402 评论
฿-1

热门过滤器

附近的Test & Go酒店

皮皮岛海景酒店
8.5

414 评论
฿-1
皮皮岛度假村
8.4

1621 评论
฿-1
瑞亚维迪酒店
9.3

1023 评论
฿-1
钻石洞度假村及水疗中心
6.7

553 评论
฿-1
Lanta Pearl Beach Resort
8.4

321 评论
฿-1
帕南度假村旅馆
7.9

2864 评论
฿-1
和平拉古娜度假村
8.1

3503 评论
฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU