皮皮岛小屋酒店 - Krabi Sandbox Hotel

这家豪华酒店是皮皮岛上的第一家此类酒店，横跨数英亩的未受污染的土地，面向两个迷人的海滩。低层的皮皮岛小屋酒店以开创性的豪华“绿色”住宿之一而自豪，有助于保护岛上未受破坏的美丽。布置典雅的客房和套房面向精致的通赛湾和罗达鲁姆湾，俯瞰与安达曼海无缝融合的迷人无边泳池。酒店的屋顶餐厅提供当天最新鲜的海鲜，完全按照您的喜好烹制，以及其他诱人的泰式和西式菜肴。在寻找消磨时间的方式时，有几个休闲设施可供享受，例如咖啡厅和池畔酒吧。皮皮岛小屋酒店是所有旅客的理想下榻之所，确保您拥有一次愉快而难忘的旅行。