Phanhin 304 (R2) - Prachin Buri Sandbox Hotel

Prachin Buri
8.4
通过
214条评论进行评分
更新于 February 16, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 预订要求 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

房间数

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Ideal for fun and relaxation, Phanhin Regent Executive Residence(R2) is located in the Si Maha Phot area of Prachinburi. The property is just away from the city center, and it normally takes about minutes to reach the airport. With its convenient location, the property offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Take advantage of a wealth of unrivaled services and amenities at this Prachinburi property. Guests can enjoy on-site features like free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, daily housekeeping, 24-hour front desk, Wi-Fi in public areas. 92 rooms spread over floors provide a warm and pleasant home away from home. Comforts such as flat screen television, clothes rack, mirror, slippers, sofa can be found in selected rooms. The property's fitness center, massage are ideal places to relax and unwind after a busy day. Phanhin Regent Executive Residence(R2) is an ideal place of stay for travelers seeking charm, comfort, and convenience in Prachinburi.

地址/地图

3079 Prachinburi, Si Maha Phot, Prachinburi, Thailand, 25140

