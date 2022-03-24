PHUKET TEST & GO

AKSARA Collection 的 Pattra 大厦 - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
8.2
通过
292条评论进行评分
更新于 March 24, 2022
Pattra Mansion by AKSARA Collection - Image 0
Pattra Mansion by AKSARA Collection - Image 1
Pattra Mansion by AKSARA Collection - Image 2
Pattra Mansion by AKSARA Collection - Image 3
Pattra Mansion by AKSARA Collection - Image 4
Pattra Mansion by AKSARA Collection - Image 5
+20 相片
快速反应

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

房间数

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

无论您是游客还是商务旅行，Pattra Mansion 都是您到访普吉岛的绝佳住宿选择。酒店距离市中心不太远：仅 1.0 公里，通常需要大约 30 分钟才能到达机场。对于那些想要冒险的人来说，普吉岛泰国团契教堂、普吉岛蓝象烹饪学校、湄雅南神社只是游客可以使用的一些景点。在帕特拉大厦，一切努力让客人感到舒适。为此，酒店提供最好的服务和设施。酒店的客人可以享受所有客房内的免费无线网络连接、行李寄存、停车场、旅游和自驾汽车租赁服务等内部设施。客人可以选择标准间和高级间，所有这些都散发着完全和平与和谐的氛围。酒店的娱乐设施包括据说是镇上最大的室外游泳池之一。旁边是 Mellow Yellow Pool 咖啡厅，提供轻松的冷藏餐饮选择。 Pattra Mansion 是您在普吉岛逗留的绝佳选择。

便利设施/功能

  • 游泳池度假城市酒店
SHOW ALL HOTELS
搜索所有 190 多家 SANDBOX 酒店
分数
0.0/5
未分级
基于 0 评论
评分
优秀的
0
非常好
0
平均数
0
较差的
0
糟糕的
0
如果您是AKSARA Collection 的 Pattra 大厦的客人，那么如果您留下详细的评论，那么酒店以及我们的观众将非常感激。
留下评论 AKSARA Collection 的 Pattra 大厦
查看所有评论

地址/地图

116/23 , Patipath Road, Muang, Phuket Town, Phuket, Thailand, 83000

合作伙伴酒店

普吉岛四叶草芭东酒店
8.8

2576 评论
฿-1
芭东阿什莉中心酒店
7.8

1287 评论
฿-1
普吉岛班泰希尔顿逸林度假村
8.5

131 评论
฿-1
普吉岛卡马拉海滩诺富特酒店
8.4

886 评论
฿-1
Hilton Garden Inn Phuket Bang Tao
7.6

1 评论
฿-1
SAii 普吉岛乐古浪
8.8

2617 评论
฿-1

热门过滤器

附近的Test & Go酒店

新乐楼
9.1

87 评论
฿-1
声音画廊之家
9.1

16 评论
฿-1
安安酒店的回忆
8.8

1551 评论
฿-1
普吉岛卡萨布兰卡精品酒店
9

1059 评论
฿-1
绿叶旅馆
8.4

21 评论
฿-1
普吉镇毯子酒店
8.9

467 评论
฿-1
睡在普吉岛
7.9

475 评论
฿-1
布鲁旅馆
8.6

146 评论
฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU