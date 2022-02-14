PHUKET TEST & GO

芭东大厦酒店 - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
8.6
通过
390条评论进行评分
更新于 February 14, 2022
100% 订金

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 预订要求 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

预约请求，把你放在直接联系芭东大厦酒店以优先方式，以及芭东大厦酒店从你会直接收取货款。

Patong Mansion Hotel is no longer operating as an SANDBOX.

We have over 180+ ASQ/ALQ hotels which regulary update their information on our platform.

View other great ASQ's by clicking HERE.

Patong Mansion Hotel 酒店靠近海滩、购物区和夜生活区，位于一条安静的小街上，是您在忙碌的日子里休息一下的最佳场所。热闹的市中心距离酒店仅 0.8 公里。在芭东大厦酒店，我们竭尽全力让客人感到舒适。酒店提供最好的服务和设施。所有客房均配备冰箱、免费咖啡和茶、带有线电视的 32 英寸液晶电视、特大号床、免费无线网络、保险箱、洗浴用品、沙滩毛巾...... 酒店还为所有旅游提供 24 小时保安、出租车服务、票务服务。酒店住宿经过精心布置，以提供最高程度的舒适和便利。 您可以全天享受室外顶层游泳池、潜水、按摩和日光浴室的轻松氛围。芭东大厦酒店是您在普吉岛寻找优质酒店住宿的一站式目的地。

分数
0.0/5
未分级
基于 0 评论
评分
优秀的
0
非常好
0
平均数
0
较差的
0
糟糕的
0
如果您是芭东大厦酒店的客人，那么如果您留下详细的评论，那么酒店以及我们的观众将非常感激。
留下评论 芭东大厦酒店
查看所有评论

Hotel Offer Brochure

食物菜单图片

地址/地图

29/1 soi prasertsub 1- Road Ratchapathanuson, Patong, Phuket, Thailand, 83150

