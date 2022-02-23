芭东遗产酒店 - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 预订要求 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

房间数 All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

芭东遗产酒店位于芭东，地理位置优越，是普吉岛短途游的理想出发点。这家 4 星级酒店距离热闹的城市 0.2 公里，地理位置优越，可方便前往市内最大的景点。由于靠近城市的主要景点，如潜水补给、泰拳训练、Jungcelon 购物中心，这家酒店的住客会非常喜欢它的位置。 Patong Heritage Hotel 为酒店客人提供卓越的服务和广泛的设施，致力于确保您的住宿尽可能舒适。这家酒店提供众多现场设施，即使是最挑剔的客人也能满意。客人可以从 165 间客房中进行选择，所有客房都散发着和平与和谐的氛围。酒店提供完整的娱乐设施，包括健身中心、室外游泳池。当您在普吉岛寻找舒适便利的住宿时，请让芭东遗产酒店成为您的家外之家。

