Paradee Resort - Rayong Sandbox Hotel

Rayong
9.1
通过
789条评论进行评分
更新于 February 16, 2022
+27 相片

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 预订要求 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

房间数

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Your holiday villa at Paradee Resort (SHA Plus+) will be architectural perfection made with tropical style - completely individual, supremely comfortable, and romantically inspiring. The thick thatched roof and dense wall construction of each villa houses a glorious mini–apartment with separate living area, cathedral ceiling bedroom, a separate dressing and vanity area with toilet, and an enclosed shower open to the skies. Step out onto your private patio and relax in your private swimming pool and spa. A butler service is available and ready to answer your every whim. Only 40 luxuriously appointed villas are available, all with a magnificent view of either lush tropical gardens or white sandy beaches washed by the Gulf of Thailand. The villas each extend over an incredible 100sqm and are stylishly furnished in natural materials including teak wood, rattan, and the rich hues of Thai silk. A Jacuzzi is a feature of most of the villas, adding to the pleasures guests can relish in.

地址/地图

76 moo 4 Tumbol Phe, Amphur Muang, Rayong, Ao Kiew, Koh Samet, Thailand, 21160

