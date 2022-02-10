KRABI TEST & GO

帕南甲米度假村 - Krabi Sandbox Hotel

Krabi
8.9
通过
3627条评论进行评分
更新于 February 10, 2022
Panan Krabi Resort (SHA Plus+) 位于奥南地区，是体验甲米及其周边地区的理想场所。这家 4 星级酒店距市中心仅 19 公里，距机场 26 公里，每年都吸引着众多旅客。凭借其便利的位置，该物业可轻松前往该市的必游景点。

尽一切努力让客人感到舒适。为此，酒店提供最好的服务和设施。酒店提供 24 小时保安、礼品/纪念品商店、24 小时前台、公共区域 Wi-Fi、客房服务以确保最大的舒适度。

酒店的住宿设施经过精心布置，以提供最高程度的舒适和便利。在部分客房内，客人可以找到毛巾、拖鞋、独立客厅、雨伞、互联网接入 - 无线（免费）。酒店的康乐设施包括健身中心、室外游泳池、按摩、儿童俱乐部、游泳池（儿童），专为逃离和放松而设计。在 Panan Krabi 度假村 (SHA Plus+) 体验专业服务和各种特色的迷人融合。

地址/地图

945 Moo 2 T.Aonang A.Muang Krabi, Ao Nang, Krabi, Thailand, 81180

