PHUKET TEST & GO

帕姆库度假村 - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
8.8
通过
75条评论进行评分
更新于 March 8, 2022
Pamookkoo Resort - Image 0
Pamookkoo Resort - Image 1
Pamookkoo Resort - Image 2
Pamookkoo Resort - Image 3
Pamookkoo Resort - Image 4
Pamookkoo Resort - Image 5
+36 相片

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

房间数

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Pamookkoo位于卡塔海滩，距离卡塔海滩有200米，配备餐厅、免费私人停车场、户外游泳池和健身中心。这家四星级酒店设有酒吧和带免费无线网络连接的空调客房，每间客房均设有私人浴室。住宿为客人提供24小时前台、客房服务和外币兑换服务。

酒店的所有客房均配有平板电视。

Pamookkoo 提供自助或美式早餐。

住宿提供儿童游乐场。您可以在 Pamookkoo 打乒乓球。

酒店附近的热门地标包括迪诺公园迷你高尔夫球场、普吉岛冲浪屋和卡塔海滩咖啡俱乐部。最近的机场是普吉岛国际机场，距离 Pamookkoo 有 20 英里，酒店提供付费机场班车服务。

SHOW ALL HOTELS
搜索所有 190 多家 SANDBOX 酒店
分数
0.0/5
未分级
基于 0 评论
评分
优秀的
0
非常好
0
平均数
0
较差的
0
糟糕的
0
如果您是帕姆库度假村的客人，那么如果您留下详细的评论，那么酒店以及我们的观众将非常感激。
留下评论 帕姆库度假村
查看所有评论

地址/地图

70/1 Kata Beach, Kata, Phuket, Thailand, 83100

合作伙伴酒店

芭东阿什莉中心酒店
7.8

1287 评论
฿-1
普吉岛班泰希尔顿逸林度假村
8.5

131 评论
฿-1
普吉岛四叶草芭东酒店
8.8

2576 评论
฿-1
普吉岛卡马拉海滩诺富特酒店
8.4

886 评论
฿-1
Hilton Garden Inn Phuket Bang Tao
7.6

1 评论
฿-1
SAii 普吉岛乐古浪
8.8

2617 评论
฿-1

热门过滤器

附近的Test & Go酒店

卡塔白D精品旅馆
9.2

535 评论
฿-1
梅塔迪别墅度假酒店
8.6

2205 评论
฿-1
糖棕榈山坡大酒店
8.3

4442 评论
฿-1
卡塔岩
8.5

86 评论
฿-1
SIS 卡塔度假村
8.8

1078 评论
฿-1
兰花度假村 - 卡塔海滩
8.2

602 评论
฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU