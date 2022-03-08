帕姆库度假村 - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.
We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.
All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.
Pamookkoo位于卡塔海滩，距离卡塔海滩有200米，配备餐厅、免费私人停车场、户外游泳池和健身中心。这家四星级酒店设有酒吧和带免费无线网络连接的空调客房，每间客房均设有私人浴室。住宿为客人提供24小时前台、客房服务和外币兑换服务。
酒店的所有客房均配有平板电视。
Pamookkoo 提供自助或美式早餐。
住宿提供儿童游乐场。您可以在 Pamookkoo 打乒乓球。
酒店附近的热门地标包括迪诺公园迷你高尔夫球场、普吉岛冲浪屋和卡塔海滩咖啡俱乐部。最近的机场是普吉岛国际机场，距离 Pamookkoo 有 20 英里，酒店提供付费机场班车服务。