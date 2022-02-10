巴尔米拉芭东度假村 - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 预订要求 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

房间数 All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

在受欢迎的芭东海滩地区，这家最近翻修过的度假村承诺提供完整的假期体验。 Palmyra Patong Resort (SHA Plus+) 隐藏在一个安静的巷子里，步行即可到达海滩以及众多商店和餐饮场所。旅游咨询台可以帮助安排潜水旅行、浮潜、环岛游或打高尔夫球——岛上的活动清单无穷无尽。酒店还为客人提供自行车和汽车租赁服务，让您可以非常轻松地按照自己的节奏开车和探索岛屿。度假村的中心绝对是绵延 60 多米的泻湖形游泳池，是白天放松身心的好地方。 Palmyra Patong Resort (SHA Plus+) 让您可以在泰国最受欢迎的岛屿目的地享受难忘的假期。

显示所有沙盒酒店 搜索所有 190 多家 SANDBOX 酒店