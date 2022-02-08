PATTAYA TEST & GO

OZO North Pattaya - Pattaya / Chonburi Sandbox Hotel

Pattaya / Chonburi
8.7
Located at the north end of Pattaya Bay, OZO North Pattaya is one of the best addresses in town for play and work.

All 406 guestrooms offer high-quality DreamMaster beds with pillow-top mattresses and private balconies scoping spectacular views of the glistening sea or bustling city. Guests can freshen up under the rain shower; take advantage of the workspace, stay connected with complimentary Wifi, keep up with their favourite content with IPTV and direct streaming, and sleep in a total black-out zone.

Head to EAT restaurant for an energizing breakfast buffet and a-la-carte all-day dining. Stop by the Pool Bar for a selection of ice-cold drinks, pizza and snacks. Keep trim at the fully-equipped fitness centre or dive into not one but three freshwater swimming pools perfect for kids to have a blast and adults to relax.

Terminal 21 Pattaya Shopping Mall is just across the road, while Pattaya Walking Street and Central Festival Shopping Mall are a bit further down. Suvarnabhumi and Don Mueang airports are 90 minutes and 120 minutes away by car, while the local airport, U-Tapao, is only a short 30-minute ride.

地址/地图

240/43 Moo 5, Na Kluea, Bang Lamung, Chonburi, Thailand, Pattaya Beach Road, Pattaya, Thailand, 20150

