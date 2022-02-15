PHUKET TEST & GO

OYO 75365 Saikaew Villa 65 - Rayong Sandbox Hotel

Rayong
6.7
通过
56条评论进行评分
更新于 February 15, 2022
OYO 75365 Saikaew Villa 65 - Image 0
OYO 75365 Saikaew Villa 65 - Image 1
OYO 75365 Saikaew Villa 65 - Image 2
OYO 75365 Saikaew Villa 65 - Image 3
OYO 75365 Saikaew Villa 65 - Image 4
OYO 75365 Saikaew Villa 65 - Image 5
+32 相片

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 预订要求 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

房间数

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

When visiting Koh Samet, you'll feel right at home at Saikaew Villa 65 as it offers quality accommodation and great service. Only away, this 2.5-star property can be easily accessed from the airport. With its convenient location, the property offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Take advantage of a wealth of unrivaled services and amenities at this Koh Samet property. While lodging at this wonderful property, guests can enjoy free Wi-Fi in all rooms, daily housekeeping, Wi-Fi in public areas, restaurant, safety deposit boxes. 50 rooms spread over floors provide a warm and pleasant home away from home. Comforts such as mirror, towels, internet access – wireless (complimentary), air conditioning, satellite/cable TV can be found in selected rooms. The property's host of recreational offerings ensures you have plenty to do during your stay. Saikaew Villa 65 is an ideal place of stay for travelers seeking charm, comfort, and convenience in Koh Samet.

显示所有沙盒酒店
搜索所有 190 多家 SANDBOX 酒店
分数
0.0/5
未分级
基于 0 评论
评分
优秀的
0
非常好
0
平均数
0
较差的
0
糟糕的
0
如果您是OYO 75365 Saikaew Villa 65的客人，那么如果您留下详细的评论，那么酒店以及我们的观众将非常感激。
留下评论 OYO 75365 Saikaew Villa 65
查看所有评论

地址/地图

93 Moo 4, Ko Samet, Phe, Mueang, Rayong, 21160, Thailand, Sai Kaew Beach, Koh Samet, Thailand, 21160

热门过滤器

 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU