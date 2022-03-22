BANGKOK TEST & GO

OYO 484 Pannee Residence Khaosan - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
7.6
通过
361条评论进行评分
更新于 March 22, 2022
OYO 484 Pannee Residence Khaosan - Image 0
OYO 484 Pannee Residence Khaosan - Image 1
OYO 484 Pannee Residence Khaosan - Image 2
OYO 484 Pannee Residence Khaosan - Image 3
OYO 484 Pannee Residence Khaosan - Image 4
OYO 484 Pannee Residence Khaosan - Image 5
+30 相片

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

房间数

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Designed for both business and leisure travel, Pannee Residence @ Dinsor is ideally situated in Khaosan; one of the city's most popular locales. From here, guests can enjoy easy access to all that the lively city has to offer. Also within easy reach are Democracy Monument, Queen Sirikit Art Gallery, Ratchadamnoen Avenue. Take advantage of a wealth of unrivaled services and amenities at this Bangkok hotel. A selection of top-class facilities such as free Wi-Fi in all rooms, Wi-Fi in public areas, room service, laundry service, coffee shop can be enjoyed at the hotel. Hotel accommodations have been carefully appointed to the highest degree of comfort and convenience. In some of the rooms, guests can find television LCD/plasma screen, internet access – wireless, non smoking rooms, air conditioning, desk. The hotel offers an excellent variety of recreational facilities, including garden. Whatever your purpose of visit, Pannee Residence @ Dinsor is an excellent choice for your stay in Bangkok.

SHOW ALL HOTELS
搜索所有 190 多家 SANDBOX 酒店
分数
0.0/5
未分级
基于 0 评论
评分
优秀的
0
非常好
0
平均数
0
较差的
0
糟糕的
0
如果您是OYO 484 Pannee Residence Khaosan的客人，那么如果您留下详细的评论，那么酒店以及我们的观众将非常感激。
留下评论 OYO 484 Pannee Residence Khaosan
查看所有评论

地址/地图

117 Dinsor Rd., Bowon Niwet, Phra Nakorn, Bangkok, 10200, Thailand, Khaosan, Bangkok, Thailand, 10200

合作伙伴酒店

True Siam Phayathai Hotel
8.1

2458 评论
฿-1
True Siam Rangnam Hotel
8.3

1085 评论
฿-1
Royal View Resort
8.3

6272 评论
฿-1
Holiday Inn Express Bangkok Sathorn
8.6

2090 评论
฿-1
JC Kevin Sathorn Bangkok Hotel
8.4

6947 评论
฿-1
Rama Gardens Hotel
7.9

3139 评论
฿-1
Regent Suvarnabhumi Hotel
7.2

3757 评论
฿-1

热门过滤器

附近的Test & Go酒店

Trang Hotel Bangkok
7.4

1352 评论
฿-1
New Siam Palace Ville
8.1

1324 评论
฿-1
W22 by Burasari
8.7

601 评论
฿-1
Shanghai Mansion Bangkok
8.5

3583 评论
฿-1
LiT BANGKOK Hotel
8.6

609 评论
฿-1
Hotel Tranz (SHA Certified)
8.8

2062 评论
฿-1
Klub Hotel Bangkok
8.4

2605 评论
฿-1
Pullman Bangkok King Power Hotel
8.7

4953 评论
฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU