PHETCHABURI TEST & GO

OYO 390 Nana River Kaeng Krachan - Phetchaburi Sandbox Hotel

Phetchaburi
6.9
通过
84条评论进行评分
更新于 February 14, 2022
OYO 390 Nana River Kaeng Krachan - Image 0
OYO 390 Nana River Kaeng Krachan - Image 1
OYO 390 Nana River Kaeng Krachan - Image 2
OYO 390 Nana River Kaeng Krachan - Image 3
OYO 390 Nana River Kaeng Krachan - Image 4
OYO 390 Nana River Kaeng Krachan - Image 5
+38 相片

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 预订要求 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

房间数

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Nestled in the heart of Kaeng Krachan, The Answer Kaeng Krachan is an ideal spot from which to discover Phetchaburi. Only away, this 3-star property can be easily accessed from the airport. With its convenient location, the property offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. The facilities and services provided by The Answer Kaeng Krachan ensure a pleasant stay for guests. A selection of top-class facilities such as free Wi-Fi in all rooms, daily housekeeping, family room, BBQ facilities, restaurant can be enjoyed here. Experience high quality room facilities during your stay here. Some rooms include towels, additional toilet, separate living room, flat screen television, sofa to help guests recharge after a long day. Recreational facilities available at the property include fitness center, outdoor pool, karaoke. Discover an engaging blend of professional service and a wide array of features at The Answer Kaeng Krachan.

显示所有沙盒酒店
搜索所有 190 多家 SANDBOX 酒店
分数
0.0/5
未分级
基于 0 评论
评分
优秀的
0
非常好
0
平均数
0
较差的
0
糟糕的
0
如果您是OYO 390 Nana River Kaeng Krachan的客人，那么如果您留下详细的评论，那么酒店以及我们的观众将非常感激。
留下评论 OYO 390 Nana River Kaeng Krachan
查看所有评论

地址/地图

230 Moo 13, Rural Road Paul- Baul 4006, Hua Hin, Kaeng Krachan, Phetchaburi, Thailand, 76170

热门过滤器

 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU