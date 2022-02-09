Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 预订要求 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.
预约请求，把你放在直接联系与OYO 241 拉塔纳萨克迪特酒店以优先方式，以及OYO 241 拉塔纳萨克迪特酒店从你会直接收取货款。
OYO 241 Ratana Hotel Sakdidet is no longer operating as an SANDBOX.
We have over 180+ ASQ/ALQ hotels which regulary update their information on our platform.
View other great ASQ's by clicking HERE.
这家酒店周围环绕着旧时代的中葡建筑，坐落在镇上的一个安静的地方。酒店设有屋顶花园、免费无线上网、超市，甚至还有出租车服务供客人使用。从观光到无数的水上运动、餐厅和夜生活场所，岛上有很多值得一游的地方。客房采用明亮的内饰和色彩缤纷的靠垫设计，是普吉岛宁静的避风港。选择入住 OYO 241 Ratana Hotel Sakdidet，享受泰国最受欢迎的岛屿的中心位置。