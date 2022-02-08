BANGKOK TEST & GO

Oriental Heritage Residence - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
8.8
通过
538条评论进行评分
更新于 February 8, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 预订要求 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

房间数

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Offering quality accommodations in the shopping, sightseeing, restaurants district of Bangkok, Oriental Heritage Residence is a popular pick for both business and leisure travelers. From here, guests can enjoy easy access to all that the lively city has to offer. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Offering hotel guests superior services and a broad range of amenities, Oriental Heritage Residence is committed to ensuring that your stay is as comfortable as possible. To name a few of the hotel's facilities, there are free Wi-Fi in all rooms, convenience store, daily housekeeping, taxi service, ticket service. The ambiance of Oriental Heritage Residence is reflected in every guestroom. television LCD/plasma screen, clothes rack, complimentary instant coffee, complimentary tea, free welcome drink are just some of the facilities that can be found throughout the property. Besides, the hotel's host of recreational offerings ensures you have plenty to do during your stay. Whatever your reason for visiting Bangkok, the Oriental Heritage Residence is the perfect venue for an exhilarating and exciting break away.

地址/地图

1180 Charoen Krung Road, Bangkok Riverside, Bangkok, Thailand, 10500

