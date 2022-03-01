One patio hotel pattaya (SHA Certified) - Pattaya / Chonburi Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

One patio hotel pattaya (SHA Certified)One patio hotel pattaya (SHA Certified) is the perfect choice for travelers who want to take in the sights and sounds of Pattaya. Experience an urban escape in Pattaya with a stay at One patio hotel pattaya (SHA Certified), with its exceptional location right in the city center. Go beyond the touristy and get deeper into the offerings of Pattaya with a stay at One patio hotel pattaya (SHA Certified), located merely 130 m from Art in Paradise Pattaya.One patio hotel pattaya (SHA Certified) offers numerous on-site facilities to satisfy even the most discerning guest. Never be out of touch with your contacts, with free Wi-Fi offered throughout your stay. If you need a ride from or to the airport, the hotel can arrange it before your check-in date. Taxi and shuttle services provided by the hotel make it easy to plan your day trips, sightseeing, and more around Pattaya.If you plan to arrive by car, you'll appreciate the hotel's free parking, right on-site. The hotel provides front desk services such as concierge service, luggage storage and safety deposit boxes for guests' convenience. If you need, the ticket service and tours can even help you book tickets and reservations at all the best shows and programs nearby. Staying for a long time, or just need clean clothes? dry cleaning service and laundry service offered at the hotel will keep your favorite travel outfits clean and available.For lazy days and nights, in-room conveniences like daily housekeeping let you make the most of your room. Little things you forgot to pack aren't a big problem! Just stop by the convenience stores to get what you need. Please be advised that smoking is not allowed in the hotel to allow cleaner air for all guests. Smoking is limited to designated areas only, for the health and well-being of all guests and staff.Equipped with handy amenities, guestrooms at One patio hotel pattaya (SHA Certified) guarantee a comfortable stay for all travelers. Rooms are equipped with linen service, blackout curtains and air conditioning for your convenience. Some rooms at One patio hotel pattaya (SHA Certified) include separate living room and balcony or terrace as part of their design layout. In-room entertainment such as daily newspaper, television and cable TV is provided for all guests.The hotel also offers bottled water, a coffee or tea maker, instant coffee, instant tea and mini bar in the rooms for when you feel like needed. Knowing that bathroom amenities play an important role in increasing guests' satisfaction, the hotel provides a hair dryer, toiletries, bathrobes and towels in selected rooms.Dining and things to doNothing starts a morning better than a delicious breakfast, which you can always enjoy in-house at One patio hotel pattaya (SHA Certified). Everyone loves a good cup of coffee! A coffee shop on-site means you can enjoy a cup of real, freshly brewed coffee every morning -- or anytime you feel like it. If you don't feel like going out to eat, you can always opt for the delicious dining options at the hotel. A night in at the hotel's bar can be as fun as a night out with your travel companions.Guests who prefer to make their own meals will love the in-house BBQ facilities available here.Recreational facilities at One patio hotel pattaya (SHA Certified) are designed for escape and relaxation. Finish your vacation days right by dropping in at the salon. Start your vacation off right with a dip in the pool. Skip the dress code and opt for a casual cocktail or beer at the hotel's poolside bar.Fitness lovers who want to keep up their routine on vacation can drop in at the hotel's fitness facility. Have fun with your friends or family, or even meet new people at the shared lounge and TV area. Pick up something memorable for yourself or those waiting for you back at home, at the shops and souvenir shops.Around the propertyOne doesn't need to look far as the hotel enjoys close proximity to sightseeing options and local attractions. The best way to remember your time in Pattaya is with a nice gift at Terminal 21 Pattaya located about 220 m away. Live performance with a local flavor can be found most nights at Tuxedo Illusion Hall located 200 m away. Check online or with the concierge for schedules.Reasons to stay hereThis hotel scores higher than 99% of the city's accommodations for cleanliness.This accommodation is highly recommended for its location, scoring higher than 98% of other options in the city.This accommodation is highly rated for its staff and service, beating 99% of competition within the city.