Oasis Resort - Krabi Sandbox Hotel

Krabi
5.7
通过
26条评论进行评分
更新于 February 8, 2022
Oasis Resort - Image 0
Oasis Resort - Image 1
Oasis Resort - Image 2
Oasis Resort - Image 3
Oasis Resort - Image 4
Oasis Resort - Image 5
+16 相片

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 预订要求 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

房间数

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Oasis ResortFor travelers who want to take in the sights and sounds of Krabi, Oasis Resort is the perfect choice. Its convenient location right in the city center allows you more time to see all that Krabi has to offer. If you prefer an easy access to general goods and shopping, you'd love to stay at Oasis Resort and take advantage of being just 1.2 km from Krabi Weekend Night Market.Enjoy all that Oasis Resort has to offer! Free internet access provided within the hotel keeps you connected throughout your stay. Airport transfer services can be booked before your check-in date, to ensure a smooth and convenient arrival or departure. For guests arriving by car, parking is provided free of charge.Always get the assistance you need with front desk services including luggage storage. Booking the best tickets and getting the hottest restaurant reservations are made easy with help from the hotel's ticket service and tours. For longer stays or whenever you need it, the dry cleaning service and laundry service keep your favorite travel outfits clean and available. Feel like doing nothing? Available services like room service and daily housekeeping let you get the most out of your time at the Oasis Resort.All your minor, last-minute needs can be taken care of by the convenience stores without having to go anywhere. For guests who would like to smoke, the designated smoking areas are available.All guestrooms at Oasis Resort provide guests with a range of amenities to ensure a restful night. Enjoy your stay even more at the hotel, knowing that selected rooms includes linen service and air conditioning. Rooms at Oasis Resort are available with design features like a balcony or terrace. For a bit of entertainment, guests will find television and cable TV available in selected rooms.Don't worry about being thirsty as a refrigerator, bottled water and mini bar are provided in guestrooms. Bathroom amenities are just as important as others, and at the hotel, you'll find toiletries and towels available. Dining and things to doA number of great dining options at the hotel assures that you'll always have convenient and delicious choices.Around the propertyAn array of attractions are a must-see while visiting Krabi. Be sure to visit Amazing Sculptures in Krabi Town located 3.0 km away, an item on every checklist of those who travel to Krabi.Reasons to stay hereFind rooms here that are cheaper than 99% of all other options in the city.

如果您是Oasis Resort的客人，那么如果您留下详细的评论，那么酒店以及我们的观众将非常感激。
留下评论 Oasis Resort
查看所有评论

地址/地图

64 Krabi-Khaothong Road, Paknam, Krabi Town, Krabi, Thailand, 81000

