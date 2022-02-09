BANGKOK TEST & GO

Oakwood Residence Sukhumvit 24 Hotel - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
8
通过
1206条评论进行评分
更新于 February 9, 2022
Oakwood Residence Sukhumvit 24 Hotel - Image 0
Oakwood Residence Sukhumvit 24 Hotel - Image 1
Oakwood Residence Sukhumvit 24 Hotel - Image 2
Oakwood Residence Sukhumvit 24 Hotel - Image 3
Oakwood Residence Sukhumvit 24 Hotel - Image 4
Oakwood Residence Sukhumvit 24 Hotel - Image 5
+24 相片

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 预订要求 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

房间数

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Oakwood Residence Sukhumvit 24 Hotel is a modern property in the center of Bangkok that offers easy access to outstanding shopping. The Emporium shopping complex is an easy 2-minute walk away, as is the Phrom Phong skytrain station which connects to several other high-end malls, open air markets, and other shopping venues. This hotel boasts spacious guestrooms and a wide range of amenities to ensure a comfortable stay in a pleasant environment. Each apartment provides a sense of privacy along with the harmony of space and modern design – an ideal place of stay for both travelers seeking privacy, comfort, and convenience in Bangkok. Oakwood Residence Sukhumvit 24 Hotel aims to provide a comfortable stay by offering modern facilities and affording a high level of personalized service.

显示所有沙盒酒店
搜索所有 190 多家 SANDBOX 酒店
分数
0.0/5
未分级
基于 0 评论
评分
优秀的
0
非常好
0
平均数
0
较差的
0
糟糕的
0
如果您是Oakwood Residence Sukhumvit 24 Hotel的客人，那么如果您留下详细的评论，那么酒店以及我们的观众将非常感激。
留下评论 Oakwood Residence Sukhumvit 24 Hotel
查看所有评论

地址/地图

15 Sukhumvit, Soi 24, Sukhumvit, Bangkok, Thailand, 10110

热门过滤器

附近的Test & Go酒店

Emporium Suites by Chatrium
8.5

5421 评论
฿-1
Golden Tulip Mandison Suites
8.1

4142 评论
฿-1
Hotel Verve
8.8

668 评论
฿-1
Dream Hotel Bangkok
8.4

11540 评论
฿-1
Adelphi Suites Bangkok
8.7

3449 评论
฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU