Novotel Chiangmai Nimman Journeyhub - Chiang Mai Sandbox Hotel

Chiang Mai
8.5
通过
513条评论进行评分
更新于 March 15, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Conveniently located in Chiang Mai, Novotel Chiangmai Nimman Journeyhub is a great base from which to explore this vibrant city. From here, guests can make the most of all that the lively city has to offer. With its convenient location, the property offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. At Novotel Chiangmai Nimman Journeyhub, the excellent service and superior facilities make for an unforgettable stay. This property offers numerous on-site facilities to satisfy even the most discerning guest. All guestrooms feature a variety of comforts. Many even provide towels, air conditioning, telephone, television, hair dryer to please the most discerning guest. The property's host of recreational offerings ensures you have plenty to do during your stay. Whatever your purpose of visit, Novotel Chiangmai Nimman Journeyhub is an excellent choice for your stay in Chiang Mai.

地址/地图

7*77 Moo 2, Huay Kaew Road Soi Sreesud,Chang Phueak, Muang, Huay Kaew, Chiang Mai, Thailand, 50300

