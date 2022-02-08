BANGKOK TEST & GO

Novotel Bangkok Sukhumvit 20 (SHA Certified) - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
8.9
通过
1600条评论进行评分
更新于 February 8, 2022
Novotel Bangkok Sukhumvit 20 (SHA Certified) - Image 0
Novotel Bangkok Sukhumvit 20 (SHA Certified) - Image 1
Novotel Bangkok Sukhumvit 20 (SHA Certified) - Image 2
Novotel Bangkok Sukhumvit 20 (SHA Certified) - Image 3
Novotel Bangkok Sukhumvit 20 (SHA Certified) - Image 4
Novotel Bangkok Sukhumvit 20 (SHA Certified) - Image 5
+46 相片

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 预订要求 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

房间数

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Novotel Bangkok Sukhumvit 20 guarantees guests a pleasant stay whether in Bangkok for business or pleasure. Only 20.5 km away, this 4-star hotel can be easily accessed from the airport. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Take advantage of a wealth of unrivaled services and amenities at this Bangkok hotel. To name a few of the hotel's facilities, there are free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, daily housekeeping, wheelchair accessible, and 24-hour front desk. Hotel accommodations have been carefully appointed to the highest degree of comfort and convenience. In some of the rooms, guests can find complimentary tea, closet, towels, wooden/parqueted flooring, clothes rack. Throughout the day you can enjoy the relaxing atmosphere of the fitness center, outdoor pool, and pool (kids). Novotel Bangkok Sukhumvit 20 is your one-stop destination for quality hotel accommodations in Bangkok.

显示所有沙盒酒店
搜索所有 190 多家 SANDBOX 酒店
分数
0.0/5
未分级
基于 0 评论
评分
优秀的
0
非常好
0
平均数
0
较差的
0
糟糕的
0
如果您是Novotel Bangkok Sukhumvit 20 (SHA Certified)的客人，那么如果您留下详细的评论，那么酒店以及我们的观众将非常感激。
留下评论 Novotel Bangkok Sukhumvit 20 (SHA Certified)
查看所有评论

地址/地图

19/9 Sukhumvit 20 Klong Toey, Sukhumvit, Bangkok, Thailand, 10110

热门过滤器

附近的Test & Go酒店

Golden Tulip Mandison Suites
8.1

4142 评论
฿-1
Emporium Suites by Chatrium
8.5

5421 评论
฿-1
Dream Hotel Bangkok
8.4

11540 评论
฿-1
Adelphi Suites Bangkok
8.7

3449 评论
฿-1
曼谷素坤逸11巷11号酒店
8.9

830 评论
฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU