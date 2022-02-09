CHIANG MAI TEST & GO

Nornnuea at Inthanon - Chiang Mai Sandbox Hotel

Chiang Mai
9
通过
30条评论进行评分
更新于 February 9, 2022
Nornnuea at Inthanon - Image 0
Nornnuea at Inthanon - Image 1
Nornnuea at Inthanon - Image 2
Nornnuea at Inthanon - Image 3
Nornnuea at Inthanon - Image 4
Nornnuea at Inthanon - Image 5
+2 相片

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 预订要求 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

房间数

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Renovated in , Nornnuea at Inthanon guarantees guests a pleasant stay whether in Chom Thong for business or pleasure. The property is just 58 KM away from the city center, and it normally takes about 90 minutes to reach the airport. With its convenient location, the property offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Offering guests superior services and a broad range of amenities, Nornnuea at Inthanon is committed to ensuring that your stay is as comfortable as possible. The property offers access to a vast array of services, including free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, daily housekeeping, Wi-Fi in public areas, family room. The property's accommodations have been carefully appointed to the highest degree of comfort and convenience. In some of the rooms, guests can find locker, cleaning products, towels, clothes rack, slippers. The property offers wonderful recreational facilities such as garden to make your stay truly unforgettable. When you are looking for comfortable and convenient accommodation in Chom Thong, make Nornnuea at Inthanon your home away from home.

显示所有沙盒酒店
搜索所有 190 多家 SANDBOX 酒店
分数
0.0/5
未分级
基于 0 评论
评分
优秀的
0
非常好
0
平均数
0
较差的
0
糟糕的
0
如果您是Nornnuea at Inthanon的客人，那么如果您留下详细的评论，那么酒店以及我们的观众将非常感激。
留下评论 Nornnuea at Inthanon
查看所有评论

地址/地图

156/1 Moo.2 Chiang Mai - Hot Rd., Ban Luang, Chom Thong, Thailand, 50160

热门过滤器

附近的Test & Go酒店

Walking Street Residence
8.1

735 评论
฿-1
Merchant Villa (SHA Extra Plus)
9.2

62 评论
฿-1
Huen Jao Ban Hotel
7.9

15 评论
฿-1
The Rise Suites
9.5

7 评论
฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU