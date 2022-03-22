诺拉布里度假村及水疗中心 - Samui Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.
We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.
All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.
在访问苏梅岛时，您会在诺拉布里度假村和水疗中心感到宾至如归，这里提供优质的住宿和一流的服务。酒店距离市中心仅 3 公里，地理位置优越，确保客人可以快速轻松地到达当地的许多景点。埃兰达草药水疗中心、苏梅岛国际医院和 Magnolia 日间水疗中心也近在咫尺。在这家苏梅岛酒店享受丰富的无与伦比的服务和设施。入住这家美妙的酒店时，客人可以享受所有客房的免费无线网络连接、24 小时前台、行李寄存、公共区域无线网络连接、停车场。酒店拥有 144 间布置精美的客房，其中许多客房配有液晶/等离子电视、免费速溶咖啡、免费茶水、免费迎宾饮品、镜子。酒店提供一流的设施，包括私人海滩、健身中心、桑拿浴室、室外游泳池、水疗中心，让您在城市充满活力的一天后放松身心。一流的设施和优越的地理位置使诺拉布里度假村和水疗中心成为您在苏梅岛享受逗留的完美基地。