SAMUI TEST & GO

诺拉布里度假村及水疗中心 - Samui Sandbox Hotel

Samui
8.5
通过
2135条评论进行评分
更新于 March 22, 2022
Nora Buri Resort & Spa - Image 0
Nora Buri Resort & Spa - Image 1
Nora Buri Resort & Spa - Image 2
Nora Buri Resort & Spa - Image 3
Nora Buri Resort & Spa - Image 4
Nora Buri Resort & Spa - Image 5
+46 相片

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

房间数

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

在访问苏梅岛时，您会在诺拉布里度假村和水疗中心感到宾至如归，这里提供优质的住宿和一流的服务。酒店距离市中心仅 3 公里，地理位置优越，确保客人可以快速轻松地到达当地的许多景点。埃兰达草药水疗中心、苏梅岛国际医院和 Magnolia 日间水疗中心也近在咫尺。在这家苏梅岛酒店享受丰富的无与伦比的服务和设施。入住这家美妙的酒店时，客人可以享受所有客房的免费无线网络连接、24 小时前台、行李寄存、公共区域无线网络连接、停车场。酒店拥有 144 间布置精美的客房，其中许多客房配有液晶/等离子电视、免费速溶咖啡、免费茶水、免费迎宾饮品、镜子。酒店提供一流的设施，包括私人海滩、健身中心、桑拿浴室、室外游泳池、水疗中心，让您在城市充满活力的一天后放松身心。一流的设施和优越的地理位置使诺拉布里度假村和水疗中心成为您在苏梅岛享受逗留的完美基地。

SHOW ALL HOTELS
搜索所有 190 多家 SANDBOX 酒店
分数
0.0/5
未分级
基于 0 评论
评分
优秀的
0
非常好
0
平均数
0
较差的
0
糟糕的
0
如果您是诺拉布里度假村及水疗中心的客人，那么如果您留下详细的评论，那么酒店以及我们的观众将非常感激。
留下评论 诺拉布里度假村及水疗中心
查看所有评论

地址/地图

111 Moo 5, Chaweng Beach, Chaweng, Koh Samui, Thailand, 84320

合作伙伴酒店

斯凯海滩酒店
9.5

23 评论
฿-1
Chaweng Noi 泳池别墅
8

464 评论
฿-1

热门过滤器

附近的Test & Go酒店

苏梅岛拉瓦娜安纳塔拉度假村
8.4

438 评论
฿-1
Hyatt Regency Koh Samui
8.7

3 评论
฿-1
Chura Samui
8.2

1106 评论
฿-1
萨穆嘉纳别墅
9.3

3 评论
฿-1
查汶丽晶海滩度假村
8.3

1159 评论
฿-1
J4苏梅岛酒店
8.8

44 评论
฿-1
查汶花园海滩度假村
8.4

1578 评论
฿-1
美利亚苏梅岛
9.3

90 评论
฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU