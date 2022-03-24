PHETCHABURI TEST & GO

Nirundorn Resort - Phetchaburi Sandbox Hotel

Phetchaburi
6.7
通过
316条评论进行评分
更新于 March 24, 2022
Nirundorn Resort - Image 0
Nirundorn Resort - Image 1
Nirundorn Resort - Image 2
Nirundorn Resort - Image 3
Nirundorn Resort - Image 4
Nirundorn Resort - Image 5
+1 相片

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

房间数

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Nirundorn Resort, located in Cha Am Beachfront, Hua Hin / Cha-am, is a popular choice for travelers. From here, guests can enjoy easy access to all that the lively city has to offer. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Nirundorn Resort offers impeccable service and all the essential amenities to invigorate travelers. For the comfort and convenience of guests, the hotel offers 24-hour room service, free Wi-Fi in all rooms, Wi-Fi in public areas, car park, room service. Experience high quality room facilities during your stay here. Some rooms include television LCD/plasma screen, internet access – wireless, internet access – wireless (complimentary), air conditioning, mini bar, provided to help guests recharge after a long day. The hotel offers fantastic facilities, including massage, garden, water sports (motorized), water sports (non-motorized), to help you unwind after an action-packed day in the city. Whatever your purpose of visit, Nirundorn Resort is an excellent choice for your stay in Hua Hin / Cha-am.

SHOW ALL HOTELS
搜索所有 190 多家 SANDBOX 酒店
分数
0.0/5
未分级
基于 0 评论
评分
优秀的
0
非常好
0
平均数
0
较差的
0
糟糕的
0
如果您是Nirundorn Resort的客人，那么如果您留下详细的评论，那么酒店以及我们的观众将非常感激。
留下评论 Nirundorn Resort
查看所有评论

地址/地图

247/7 Cha-am Beach, Ruamchit Road, Petchaburi, Cha Am Beachfront, Hua Hin / Cha-am, Thailand, 76120

热门过滤器

 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU