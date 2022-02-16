PHUKET TEST & GO

New Season Square Hotel (SHA Extra Plus) - Songkhla Sandbox Hotel

Songkhla
8.4
通过
1868条评论进行评分
更新于 February 16, 2022
New Season Square Hotel (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 0
New Season Square Hotel (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 1
New Season Square Hotel (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 2
New Season Square Hotel (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 3
New Season Square Hotel (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 4
New Season Square Hotel (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 5
+15 相片

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 预订要求 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

房间数

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Offering quality accommodations in the restaurants, nightlife, shopping district of Hat Yai, New Season Square Hotel is a popular pick for both business and leisure travelers. Only 15 Km away, this 4-star hotel can be easily accessed from the airport. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. The facilities and services provided by New Season Square Hotel ensure a pleasant stay for guests. A selection of top-class facilities such as free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, daily housekeeping, laundromat, taxi service can be enjoyed at the hotel. All guest accommodations feature thoughtful amenities to ensure an unparalleled sense of comfort. The hotel offers many unique recreational opportunities such as fitness center, outdoor pool, pool (kids). New Season Square Hotel is your one-stop destination for quality hotel accommodations in Hat Yai.

分数
0.0/5
未分级
基于 0 评论
评分
优秀的
0
非常好
0
平均数
0
较差的
0
糟糕的
0
23 Prachathipat Road, Hat Yai Market Area, Hat Yai, Thailand, 90110

