KRABI TEST & GO

New Coconut Bungalow - Krabi Sandbox Hotel

Krabi
8.4
通过
109条评论进行评分
更新于 February 9, 2022
+24 相片

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 预订要求 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

房间数

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

New Coconut Bungalow, located in Baan Klong Khong, Koh Lanta, is a popular choice for travelers. Situated only 9 km from the city center, guests are well located to enjoy the town's attractions and activities. A well-kempt environment and its proximity to Khlong Khong Beach, Lanta Animal Welfare, Relax Bay Beach give to this hotel a special charm. Take advantage of a wealth of unrivaled services and amenities at this Koh Lanta hotel. A selection of top-class facilities such as free Wi-Fi in all rooms, luggage storage, Wi-Fi in public areas, car park, room service can be enjoyed at the hotel. In addition, all guestrooms feature a variety of comforts. Many rooms even provide towels, internet access – wireless (complimentary), non smoking rooms, air conditioning, desk to please the most discerning guest. Whether you're a fitness enthusiast or are just looking for a way to unwind after a hard day, you will be entertained by top-class recreational facilities such as outdoor pool, diving, fishing, massage, billiards. New Coconut Bungalow is your one-stop destination for quality hotel accommodations in Koh Lanta.

地址/地图

22 Moo 2, Baan Klong Khong, Koh Lanta, Thailand, 81150

合作伙伴酒店

