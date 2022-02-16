New Cathay Hotel - Yala Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

New Cathay HotelTake advantage of a wealth of unrivaled services and amenities at New Cathay Hotel. Stay connected throughout your stay with free internet access provided. Parking is provided free of charge for guests. You can also get small travel items and sundries at the convenience stores without having to leave the New Cathay Hotel.Smoking may only take place in restricted designated areas.Guestrooms are fitted with all the amenities you need for a good night's sleep. To enhance your stay, rooms at the hotel come with air conditioning. The hotel's in-room entertainment is second to none, with the television provided to all guests. You can always stay fresh and clean with towels provided in the bathroom.Dining and things to doOnce there, be sure to check out karaoke rooms and nightclub for some in-house nighttime fun.Throughout the day, you can enjoy the activities offered at New Cathay Hotel. Warm up at the end of the day with a visit to the massage.Reasons to stay hereSpend less here on rooms than you would at 92% of other accommodations in the city.Verified reviews for this hotel's food and dining options score it better than 96% of accommodations in the city.This accommodation beats more than 96% of competition in the city on room comfort.