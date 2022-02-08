Neptune's Villa Hotel - Samui (SHA+) Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 预订要求 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

A perfect getaway destination, Neptune's Villa Hotel is positioned on the southern end of Had Rin, the quieter and tranquil end of sunset beach. From here, guests are a five-minute stroll away from the famous Full Moon party and Had Rin Nai and a 10-minute drive from the Half Moon and Black Moon party, yet far enough from the resort to ensure you get a good night’s sleep! Neptune's Villa Hotel offers 36 large guestrooms, all of which have a private balcony or terrace overlooking the pool areas or the garden. All rooms are furnished with contemporary décor and fitted with all basic amenities to provide guests with utmost comfort. The Mecca for sunbathers, beach sports and beach bars are a mere five-minute walk away from the property. With its prime location and comforting atmosphere, this is a good place to stay in Koh Phangan.