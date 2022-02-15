PHUKET TEST & GO

娜雅简易别墅 - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
更新于 February 15, 2022
฿10,000 订金

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 预订要求 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

房间数

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Naya Bungalow坐落于拉威海滩，距离奈汉海滩有20分钟步行路程，提供免费WiFi、快速入住和退房服务以及旅游咨询台。这家住宿配备家庭间，还为客人提供室外游泳池。每间客房均设有可欣赏花园美景的阳台。

所有客房均配有空调、带卫星频道的平板电视、冰箱、电热水壶、淋浴设施、吹风机和衣柜。所有客房均设有带免费洗浴用品的私人浴室，部分客房还设有庭院，其他客房还享有泳池美景。

度假村设有阳光露台。

风车观景台距离纳雅简易别墅有 1.7 英里，距离蓬贴海角有 2.4 英里。最近的机场是普吉岛，距离住宿有 30 英里，住宿提供付费机场班车服务。

分数
0.0/5
未分级
基于 0 评论
评分
优秀的
0
非常好
0
平均数
0
较差的
0
糟糕的
0
如果您是娜雅简易别墅的客人，那么如果您留下详细的评论，那么酒店以及我们的观众将非常感激。
留下评论 娜雅简易别墅
查看所有评论

Hotel Offer Brochure

食物菜单图片

地址/地图

22/3 Moo1 Soi Naya, viset Road, Rawai Mueang, Phuket, Naiharn, Phuket, Thailand, 83130

