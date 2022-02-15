娜雅简易别墅 - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

Naya Bungalow坐落于拉威海滩，距离奈汉海滩有20分钟步行路程，提供免费WiFi、快速入住和退房服务以及旅游咨询台。这家住宿配备家庭间，还为客人提供室外游泳池。每间客房均设有可欣赏花园美景的阳台。 所有客房均配有空调、带卫星频道的平板电视、冰箱、电热水壶、淋浴设施、吹风机和衣柜。所有客房均设有带免费洗浴用品的私人浴室，部分客房还设有庭院，其他客房还享有泳池美景。 度假村设有阳光露台。 风车观景台距离纳雅简易别墅有 1.7 英里，距离蓬贴海角有 2.4 英里。最近的机场是普吉岛，距离住宿有 30 英里，住宿提供付费机场班车服务。

